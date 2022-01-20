Thane Police Arrests Kalicharan Maharaj For Abusing Mahatma Gandhi At Raipur

Troubles mounted for Hindu monk Kalicharan Maharaj, as Thane police arrested him on Wednesday night in connection to the hate speech he delivered in the Raipur Dharam Sansad. Officials arrested him in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, where he was lodged in a jail in a similar case filed against him there. He is being brought to Thane on a transit remand and would be presented in a local court by Thursday evening. NCP minister Jitendra Awhad had filed a complaint against him with the Thane police for abusing Mahatma Gandhi.

Thane police arrests Kalicharan Maharaj

On December 31, a Raipur Magistrate court remanded Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj who made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi to judicial custody till January 13. He was later granted bail, but has been arrested in other hate speech cases. Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, four days after an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 505(2) and 294 against him and sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) were also included.

Post Kalicharan's arrest a war of words broke out between the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The MP Home Minister stated that Chhattisgarh's Congress govt has violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without prior information. In retaliation, the Chattisgarh CM asked why MP was unhappy with the arrest of "someone who spoke against the Father of the Nation- Mahatma Gandhi".

Dharam Sansad in Raipur abuses Gandhi

In the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politics and were aided by Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blames the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He also stated that Hindus were not prepared to do riots as police were slaves of the administration, govts, politicians.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That *expletive* Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji fro klling him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," said Kalicharan.

Later, Pune police too filed an FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj for hate speech he allegedly delivered on 19 December at the Shivpratap Din programme. Police stated that Kalicharan and three others had allegedly made provocative speeches at the event organised by Samast Hindu Aghadi organisation to celebrate the killing of Adil Shah's general Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Police alleged that the Akola-based monk made speeches against the Christian and Muslim communities in a bid to provoke violence.

