Thane police have successfully cracked down a robbery case of Rs 1.86 crore and arrested one person from Airoli, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. The Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said, "On January 30, six armed men entered the bungalow of builder Jagdish Patil in Narpoli area of Bhiwandi and looted Rs 60 lakh cash and gold jewellery weighing 4.1 kilograms, cumulatively valued at Rs 1.86 crore, at gunpoint". A major portion of the loot has been recovered, he added.