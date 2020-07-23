Thane Police Registers Case Against 12 People For Organising Birthday Party Amid COVID

Thane police has registered a case against 12 people for allegedly organising a birthday party inside a hotel on the night of 19 July. The Thane police officials received the complaint via tweet that helped them to identify the people and register the case for defying COVID-19 norms, Senior Polie Inspector of Thane Police Jitendra Rathod said.

"We received a tweet on the twitter handle of Thane police informing that some boys were partying at a hotel without following the social distancing norms. The tweet was received on July 20 midnight and a team was sent immediately to the hotel however nobody was found. After collecting details from the hotel it was found that 7 rooms were booked to celebrate the birthday of a girl. The clip of the incident went viral on social media a day later. We have gathered all necessary information using CCTV footage and from the clip that went viral and identified the people and registered the case" Rathod said.

The incident comes to light when Thane district is witnessing an increase in coronavirus cases and to curb this a lockdown is put in place by the Administration. The 12 accused did not take permission to party in the hotel and broke the law by organising the party inside the hotel, the sources informed.

COVID-19 situation in Thane

On Wednesday 327 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 in Thane. The tally of total cases in lake city is over 16,000 including 500 plus deaths. The Thane administration has informed that the lockdown will now only be implemented in containment zones till 31 July.

