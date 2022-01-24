Thanjavur Suicide Case: HC Directs Verification Of Video; Parents To Appear For Inquiry

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the person who shot the video of the 17-year-old girl alleging forced conversion, to appear for inquiry and submit the mobile phone tomorrow, January 25. The Class 12th student passed away on January 19, days after she drank poison alleging abuse by her hostel warden.

The petition moved by her father seeking a Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) inquiry came for hearing before Justice GR Swaminathan on Monday. During the proceedings, the petitioner informed the court that they had recorded their statement with the judicial magistrate as per the directions given.

Judge questions authenticity of video, orders parents to appear for inquiry

After going through the statement submitted in the sealed cover, Justice GR Swaminathan questioned the authenticity of the heartbreaking video where the 17-year-old details the atrocities committed against her. Replying to the question, the counsel appearing for the Government informed the court that 37 people had been added as witnesses in the case and so far 14 people had been enquired. They also informed that the mobile phone used for recording the video was necessary for verifying the authenticity of the video. The counsel sought a week's time to file a detailed report.

Following the submission, the Justice questioned whether the video could be verified from the CD submitted by the parents along with their statement. He also ordered the parents of the 17-year-old girl to appear for the inquiry on January 25. Apart from this, the court has also directed the IO to send the mobile phone to the Forensic Sciences Department in Chennai and submit a report on the authenticity of the video by January 27. The next hearing has been scheduled for January 28.

Forced conversion case in Tamil Nadu

A class 12th student attempted suicide on January 9 after alleging abuse by her hostel warden and an attempt to convert her family to Christianity. Tamil Nadu BJP leader K.Annamalai shared the video of the young girl from Ariyalur Pure Heart High School, alleging that the local police was attempting to snub the matter and change the course of the case. The accused warden has been arrested under the Juvenile Act along with other sections for abetting suicide.

