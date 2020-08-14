CBI Collects Evidence, Meets Sushant Rajput's Family For Four Hours On Friday: Sources

In the latest development, the CBI met Sushant Singh Rajput's family to collect pieces of evidence on Friday, as per sources. The family is said to have spent 4 hours with Sushant's family, according to sources.

WATCH DETAILS ABOVE

Led by Republic TV, the #CBIForSSR movement has received humongous support with close to two million tweets, and even celebrities have joined in big numbers. More and more names are voicing their support for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Adnan Sami, Parineeti Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman, Sahil Vaid, Jiah Khan’s mother Rabiya Khan and many other stars of Bollywood have also sought #CBIForSSR.

Sushant's case: Adnan Sami backs #CBIForSSR, says 'Our world needs closure, justice'

Centre bats for CBI Probe

The Centre on Thursday has asked for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, in its reply filed in the Supreme Court. The affidavit accessed by Republic TV, highlights that two cases on the same issue were not pending in two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) anymore.

Pointing out that the Maharashtra police had not filed an FIR in the case yet, the Centre argued that the '56 statements recorded' by the state police had no backing in law in the absence of 'investigation'. The affidavit has also claimed that as the Maharashtra police can start an investigation after filing an FIR, it does not get jurisdiction to record statements. It stated that the police were required to intimate the nearest executive magistrate and draw up a report of the apparent cause of death, description of the body, marks or weapons found on or near the body - prior to filing an FIR.

Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sahil Vaid joins #CBIForSSR to demand justice

JOIN THE #CBIForSSR CAMPAIGN

Let your voices be heard and the truth will speak for itself. To join the campaign for truth and justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: