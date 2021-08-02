‘The Day That Physical Courts Open, Will Be My Last Day As Bar President’: Yatin Oza

In a court hearing, on Saturday, Justice JB Pardiwala stated that the physical hearing for Gujarat High Courts will begin from August 17. Earlier that day, the lawyers and members of the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) had stood outside the Gujarat High Court in protest for opening the courts.

It's been a while now that the members of the GHCAA have been protesting and asking for the physical hearing in Gujarat High Court to begin soon – keeping in mind the economically backward members of the legal fraternity who have not been able to cope with the virtual hearings. Yatin Oza, the president of GHCAA, while reacting to the video said, "Justice Pardiwala has stated this that means that they have mulled over the issue and only then he will speak. I know him, he would not just say anything. I also want to say, that this Chief Justice does not believe in communicating to the Bar. We still haven’t gotten a formal intimation of the physical courts opening."

Oza to resign after physical reopening of courts

Oza, who has also been in the middle of a lot of controversies, stated that he will be resigning as soon as they receive a notification that the physical courts are reopening.

"The day that the doors of these courts open physically, will be my last day as the president of the bar. I have had enough and I was only hanging on because there were so many lawyers who were and are still suffering because of this virtual system. 18 years is a long time, I am done now," Oza stated candidly.

Talking about the controversy surrounding his contempt of court hearing in the Supreme Court because of which he also lost his senior counsel designation, Oza said, "I have never apologized for my earlier contempt of the court hearings. This time too, my lawyers told me that the case can be argued and can be won in my favour, but I, in my good conscience felt that I had done something wrong, so I apologized."

Speaking about the physical courts reopening, several lawyers also felt that it is not just the young budding lawyers who are facing a problem, but also the older middle-aged lawyers who are not able to cope with the virtual hearing system.

"Everyone only talks about the young lawyers, but there are so many who are middle-aged with home loans, etc and are not able to cope with the virtual system. We only have the video off of YouTube, we haven’t gotten any notification," said Hardik Brahmbhatt, Secretary GHCAA.

