Theft At Hindu Temple In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua Caught On Tape, Probe Launched

In an unfortunate incident, cash and jewellery from a temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua were stolen. This is reportedly the sixth consecutive incident of stealing from the temple located in the heart of Kathua city. The incident was caught on tape where the thief was seen leaving with the cash and the jewellery on the idols.

According to the sources, the police have registered a case and an investigation has been launched into the matter. The theft has raised a serious question on the law and order situation of the city as the temple is located near the district police line in the Kathua district.

Prima facie, it has been reported that the thief was well aware that a 'jaagaran' took place a couple of days back in the temple due to which there was a huge amount of cash present in the premises and jewellry was placed on the idol of the Goddess.

Kathua bank robbery case

The incidents of theft are recently on a rise in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in September this year, unidentified gunmen broke into an HDFC Bank branch at Hatli Morh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. However, the Jammu and Kashmir police within 24 hours of the case being registered cracked the robbery case and arrested two people, including a former bank employee, and seized cash worth Rs 1.45 crore.

