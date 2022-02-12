Theft Attempt At Temple

Two people tried to vainly commit a theft in the Pariyur Temple here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the workers in the kitchen of the place of worship heard the alarm of the temple go off and ran to the scene. But, the burglars fled. The incident happened at 2 AM today.

The temple authorities lodged a police complaint and CCTV footage was examined. It showed the two men entering the kitchen area and moving towards the marriage hall of the temple, where the key to the sanctum sanctorum was kept.

A case was registered and investigations were on, the police said.

