On Tuesday, around seven persons, including a policeman, were injured in an attack on a Garba event by a mob consisting of members of a particular community who objected to the program near a mosque in Undhela village of Gujarat's Kheda district.

Following this, an eye-witness spoke to Republic Media Network on Wednesday. The eye-witness said, “The Garba celebration had been going on in the night. Everything was fine but suddenly a group of miscreants came and were standing on one side. When police officials asked them to go upstairs to watch the celebration, they attacked them with stones and sticks.” “Our family members including our children were also attacked. They came prepared to create a ruckus here. They pelted stones and attacked with sticks. The agitated mob also tied anti-national flags here. They said that we will create a mini Pakistan,” the eye-witness said.

Violence erupts in Gujarat's Kheda

A massive clash erupted between police officials and members of a particular community in Gujarat's Kheda during the Navratri celebration on Monday night. According to sources, the people objected to the program near a mosque in the district.

Miscreants pelted stones and attacked police personnel and family members involved in the Navratri celebration. After identifying the miscreants, the police baton-charged the suspected attackers arrested in the case by holding them against an electric pole in the village square in full public view.

Police brought them to the event's venue in a police van. They were then taken towards an electric pole and held against it by a policeman who pulled their hands. Another policeman, in the video, can be seen hitting them below the waist with a baton.

13 miscreants arrested

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpai, 13 persons have been arrested so far after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Matar police station.

"Police officials were deployed in large numbers at the village following the incident," the DSP added.

"A group of people gathered at the venue at around 11:30 pm and started hurling abuses at the revelers and asked them to pack up. More people joined them and the mob started pelting stones when the revelers continued to play Garba," said the FIR.

The FIR further mentioned that some of the miscreants were armed with sharp weapons, and sticks and they pelted stones at the temple.