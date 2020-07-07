Thieves Wearing Full PPE Suits Steal 780 Gm Gold Jewellery In Maharashtra's Satara

In a devious event reported on Tuesday, thieves wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits barged into a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Satara district and fled with 780 grams of gold. The incident, caught on CCTV camera, showed the thieves stealing gold Jewellery from the showcases and cupboards of the shop located in Phaltan area, the police said.

The theft took place on Sunday during the COVID-19 lockdown, when the burglars wearing caps, masks, plastic jackets and hand-gloves fled with jewellery from the display cases.

A case was registered at the local police station after the jewellery shop owner complained that the thieves took away 780 grams of gold. They reportedly broke in through the shop's wall.

READ | 2015 Theft Case Of Sikh Holy Book: Punjab Police Names Dera Sirsa Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

72k theft at COVID-19 patient's house

In a similar incident, unidentified thieves broke into the house of a COVID-19 patient in Kadrabad area of Jalna in Maharashtra and stole ornaments worth Rs 72,000, police said on Tuesday. The area where the incident happened on Monday night is a containment zone, a Sadar Bazar police station official said.

"The incident took place at a time when the woman was in a COVID hospital getting treatment for the infection. We have formed teams to nab the thieves," he added.

READ | Maharashtra: Man Killed After Car Hits Road Divider

READ | 7 Dera Followers Arrested For Theft Of 'bir' Of Guru Granth Sahib

(Image credits: PTI)