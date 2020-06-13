Third LeT Operative Nabbed In Punjab After Police Foil Attempt To Flee

A day after arresting two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives from Pathankot, the Punjab Police has now arrested the third operative while he was trying to flee to Kashmir. Aamir Hussain Wani and Wasim Hassan Wani were caught trying to smuggle weapons into the Valley to carry out terror attacks, the Punjab Police said on Friday.

The third suspected LeT militant has been identified as Javed Ahmed Bhat, 29, and is said to be a local of Shirmal in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The police said he was intercepted and apprehended, along with his truck bearing a J&K registration number from Dhobra Bridge, Pathankot, on Amritsar-Jammu Highway by Pathankot Police, as he was trying to escape to the Valley on learning about the arrest of his accomplices.

Truck business and LeT connection

According to DGP Dinkar Gupta, Javed hails from the same village as the other two LeT operatives and is their childhood friend. The trio had been doing transport business together for the past over 2-3 years and had been making trips to Delhi, Amritsar, and Jalandhar. Brother of a J&K Homeguard, Arif Ahmed Bhat, Javed himself was selected by the unit in 2012 but had left the job subsequently.

The police say initial questioning of Javed has revealed that he had come with Aamir and Wasim from the Kashmir Valley to Amritsar to collect the weapons consignment in the guise of bringing fruits and vegetables.

"They came in two trucks and, after picking up the consignment from near Vallah Road, on June 11, Aamir and Wasim had asked Javed to stay behind in Amritsar to contact the weapons supplier on the directions of their handler, Ishfaq Ahmed Dar alias Bashir Ahmed Khan of LeT," a police statement said.

Further investigation is underway.

