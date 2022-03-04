Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner Blames District Admin For Recent Spate Of Murders

In the backdrop of a series of gruesome murders that the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram witnessed, City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar has openly blamed the laxity of the district administration as the reason for increasing gang wars and open violence in the district.

Recently a hotel receptionist was murdered by an assailant in broad daylight, making it one among the 6 murders that happened within the district in about a month. "We had submitted a list of 12 repeat offenders to be included under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAPPA), but so far only one has been accepted by the administration," stated the commissioner to the media here.

He also pointed out that in the city alone, around 300 offenders are included in the goonda list. “The district administration says technicality as the reason for the delay in slapping the KAPPA Act,” said Kumar.

He pointed out that Ajeesh, the accused who murdered 33-year-old hotel receptionist Ayyappa was in fact included in the KAPPA list albeit with a delay. “Had the administration swiftly accepted the request, we could have prevented the murder,” the district police commissioner added.

Multiple murders under drunken stupor

The city witnessed 5 murders which were due to a drunken brawl. On January 31, Ajith Kumar was run over by his friend Sajeev Kumar. The previous day of this incident, their friend with whom they had a booze party was also found murdered by an unknown assailant.

The friends suspected Sajeev to be behind it. After the party, Sajeev mowed his vehicle over his friend, killing one and injuring another person. Meanwhile, the Police found that Ajith was killed by another person Binuraj, who also in a drunken stupor argued with him and killed him.

Binuraj, then out of guilt jumped in front of a vehicle and killed himself. In another incident, Manikandan was drowned by his friend on February 15 under influence of alcohol, during a booze party.

On February 3, Sajikumar was killed by two of his friends in a drunken quarrel. Apart from these, the murder of Vineeta Mol in broad daylight took cops in a mad investigation frenzy only to find the accused Rajesh, hailing from Tamil Nadu, a serial murderer, after five days. The accused in this case had been living in the city for over a month.

Apart from these crimes, there has been an alarming rise of cases of the criminal gangs running amok in the district, committing heinous crimes. In 2021, despite COVID-19 related curfews and restrictions, Thiruvananthapuram has registered 1380 cases of bodily offences. To curtail violence, last December, Kerala Police had initiated a 15-day clean-up drive titled 'Operation Trojan' to curtail serious offenders, gangs, narcotics mafia in the district.