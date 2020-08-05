'This Is Wrong': Bihar IPS Officer Sent To Probe Sushant's Death On Being Quarantined

Two days after being forcibly quarantined by BMC, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has condemned the 'wrongful' action by the officials in Mumbai. Tiwari, who has been sent to lead the Bihar Police's investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, informed that there has been no response from Mumbai officials to the letter written by Patna IG on Monday. He added that the Bihar Police is waiting for a response to chalk out the further course.

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, "It is wrong because I am officially on duty. Patna IG has written a letter to Maharashtra, addressing the issue. This is wrong as per the law. I haven't received any official communication from my seniors yet. We are waiting for a reply from officials in Mumbai to chalk out the further course."

SC Slams Mumbai Police

The Supreme Court while hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for the transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case questioned the Mumbai Police regarding the treatment meted out to the Bihar Police team that arrived to probe the case. Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that the decision of Mumbai Police in which it quarantined IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from Patna "doesn’t send a good message"

"The quarantining of the Bihar police does not send a good message. The confinement .. does it send a good message? Especially when the case has garnered so much media attention? The state of Maharashtra has to ensure that everything is done in a professional way," Justice Roy said.

Earlier, Bihar DGP while speaking to Republic TV had stated that Patna IG has written to the BMC chief lodging a strong protest over its action. Pandey highlighted that as per Maharashtra government's guidelines, IPS Vinay Tiwari could be exempted from quarantine. The Bihar DGP added that Mumbai Police was informed of Tiwari's arrival before he left for the city.

Questions have also been raised on the timing of this move and why other officials from the 4-member Bihar police team were not put into quarantine upon arrival. The Maharashtra Home Minister scarpered when asked about the matter. The Mumbai police is facing unprecedented heat on account of the Bihar police's probe turning up details that are seeming conspicuous by their absence from the previous work done in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

'Legally examining'

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday while addressing a media briefing said that no politician's name came up during the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Speaking about the parallel probe in the case by Bihar Police and tussle between the two-state forces, he said that there is no question of non-cooperation and "we are legally examining whether they (Bihar Police) have jurisdiction or not in the case."

