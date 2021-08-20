Thoothukudi Sterlite Firing: TN Govt Extends Justice Aruna Commission's Tenure By 6 Months

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government granted retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan six more months until February 22, 2022, to complete the inquiry on the 2018 Thoothukudi firing. The retired Judge had sought one more year time to complete the inquiry. The order issued by the Tamil Nadu government reads, "After careful consideration, the government has decided to extend the tenure of Judge Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry for a further period of 6 months." The order issued by the Tamil Nadu government informed that Jagadeesan had said that considering the nature of the inquiry, the time stipulated by the government is 'insufficient' to complete the inquiry and submit the report to the government.

Read the full order here:

DIPR GO Law & Order Commission Extension Date 20.08.2021 by Republic on Scribd

What is the anti-Sterlite Copper plant protest?

The Sterlite Copper plant has been in operation in Tuticorin since 1997 and has been punctuated by controversies through the years. The fresh protests in 2018 were triggered by the company's plan to expand its Brownfield plant in Tuticorin, which entailed doubling the capacity of the copper smelter plant to 8 lakh tonnes per year. The controversy was triggered after activists protested the plant and argued that the pollution from the copper plant, including issues relating to disposal of copper waste and industrial effluents, affected the surrounding area, thereby demanding its permanent closure.

Vedanta Group, which owns Sterlite, responded to the allegation and stated that the firm received the necessary permits to conduct operations and was not in violation of any norms. While the protest heated, DMK and Kamal Haasan's MNM joined the people's anti-Sterlite protest, ruling AIADMK was left with the choice of shutting the plant that produced 35% of India's copper market or keep it running amid the growing violence.

On May 22, 2018 - the 100th day of the protests against the copper plant- protesters marching to Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) Collectorate against repeated directives and warnings of the authorities, was shot at by the police. Thirteen people were killed in the police firing that followed on May 22 and 23. Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami condoled the deaths but, shockingly enough, justified the violence against the '20,000-strong crowd and noted that it was with a view to bringing under control the violence of the crowd that the police, under unavoidable circumstances, had to resort to the firing.'

What followed after was nearly three years of case trials and investigations. However, the case was handed over to the CBI, which named 72 people (including Rajinikanth) to be summoned for additional questioning. It is understood that several of those 72 people had organised and were a part of the 100-day protest against the Vedanta Group and had regularly appeared before the lower courts in connection with other cases, but all of them against Sterlite.

Image Credit: PTI