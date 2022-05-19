Thoothukudi: Woman Tortured In Police Custody Over Theft Charges; 3 Female Cops Suspended

In another shocking incident of custodial torture in the state of Tamil Nadu, a 42-year-old woman was brutally tortured in police custody after allegedly being taken for questioning. Following this, three female police officers were also suspended after being accused of harassing the woman during interrogation, while another constable has also been transferred.

Woman tortured in police custody without proper complaint

The incident took place in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu under the Muthiahpuram police station during a marriage ceremony where 45-year-old Prabhakaran of Krishna Nagar near Muthiahpuram found all the jewellery robbed on May 4 with around 4-5 kgs of gold missing from the bride's room in the marriage hall. Following this, he lodged a complaint at the Muthiahpuram police station and further also mentioned about have suspicions about his neighbour Shanmugam's wife Sumathi.

Acting upon the complaint, three female police officers Mersina, Kalpana, and Uma Maheswari on May 7 took Sumathi into custody for interrogation following which it was alleged that they had tortured her and also inflicted injuries, and sent her home.

The injured woman went to the Thoothukudi GH to receive treatment following which she also went to file a formal complaint with the Thoothukudi SP and narrated the entire episode that took place and the treatment she was met with.

Upon hearing this, the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Balaji Saravanan ordered an inquiry into the matter during which it was revealed that the woman was kept in the police station without even an FIR or a formal complaint regarding the case and was beaten and tortured without informing the higher authorities. He also ordered the suspension of the three officers including an SI, a Head Constable and two women constables.

Reports of custodial torture in Tamil Nadu

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported from the state. Earlier in April, in an alleged custodial death, a man from Thattaranai village in Tiruvannamalai district allegedly died in police custody after being taken for questioning. The man identified as Thangamani was taken into police custody in connection to questioning on spurious liquor sales.

Prior to that, another incident that took place in Chennai claimed the life of a young man named Vignesh for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs. He was taken into police custody along with his friend but was allegedly beaten up brutally, leading to his death. While the police had registered a case of "suspicious death", they have denied allegations of torturing him.

