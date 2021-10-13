Those behind killing of minorities in J-K will not be spared: L-G Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said those who perpetrated the recent killings of minority community members will not be spared.

A delegation of the United Kashmiri Sikhs Progressive Forum (UKSPF) called on the L-G at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesperson said.

The delegation led by UKSPF chairman S Baldev Singh Raina submitted a memorandum to Sinha, apprising him of the demands and issues pertaining to the Sikh community, he said.

The L-G noted the concerns raised by the delegation said that the enemies of humanity who perpetrated these heinous crimes would not be spared.

Sinha assured the delegation that the UT government will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the minority communities, the spokesman said. PTI SSB IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)