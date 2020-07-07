3 Assam Villages Sealed After thousands Flout Lockdown Rules To Attend Preacher's Funeral

In a bid at damage control, the District administration in Assam' Nagaon sealed three villages in the district after thousands flouted social distancing norms to attend the last rites of Moulana Khairul Islam on Thursday. Disregarding COVID guidelines and social distancing norms, thousands had flouted lockdown rules in Assam to attend the funeral of the Moulana Khairul Islam in Dohgaon at 5 pm on Thursday.

The 87-year-old Islamic preacher served as the vice-president of the All India Jamiat Ulema and is regarded as “Aamir-e-Shariat” for Northeast India. He is also the father of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam.

ADGP GP Singh is said to have visited the Nagaon villages on Sunday to take cognizance of the matter. Two police cases have been registered following the incident. The administration has suggested that the gathering could have been close to 10,000 people. This comes as a complete violation of the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) guidelines which bars large gatherings at funerals amid COVID, allowing a maximum of only 20 people to attend the last rites of the deceased.

COVID tally soars in Assam

Meanwhile, Assam's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12,000-mark on Monday with 786 more people testing positive for the disease, according to Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total number of positive cases in Assam now stands at 12,522.

The Assam Government on Saturday had announced certain relaxations for a week starting July 5 to July 12 in the Kamrup district. A complete lockdown was imposed in the district for 14 days since June 28 following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Guwahati city. However, according to the order dated July 4, Grocery shops will be allowed to operate between 11 am and 4 pm on Mondays and Wednesdays.

