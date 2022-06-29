A day after the brutal murder of a Hindu tailor who was beheaded in Rajasthan's Udaipur, thousands of people gathered outside the residence of victim Kanhaiya Lal Teli to attend his final funeral procession. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, people were heard chanting Jai Shri Ram and Vande Matram slogans. The family of the deceased tailor demanded justice and sought the death penalty for both the accused. They also stated that the incident could have been avoided if the Rajasthan government and police administration took action on time.

"If the action was taken on time, this could have been prevented, this is the failure of the police department and Rajasthan government. These incidents only seem to be the starting, who knows where they will end. We have lost the head of our family, nobody can understand our pain. The accused should be hanged to death. The administration should give stern punishment and set an example so that no one dares to commit such a crime in the future. This is a conspiracy as only 2 people cannot do it, there is a separate group of these people," said a family member of Kanhaiya Lal.

It is pertinent to mention that after the gruesome incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation. The MHA stated that the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. As per sources, a Pakistani link has emerged in connection with the case, the accused were influenced by Pakistan-based organization-- Dawat-i-Islami.

MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.



Udaipur beheading case

A tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two in Udaipur on June 28 over a social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, triggering communal tension in the city. The accused- Rafiq Mohammed and Abdul Jabbar- have been arrested. Following the incident, protests were also reported in the city.

The men, who allegedly carried out the murder in broad daylight, posted videos on social media admitting to the crime. In a clip, one of the accused admitted to the killing and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Even prior to the daylight murder, the accused had issued an open threat to the tailor nearly 12 days ago, complaints about which were allegedly made to the police by the deceased. Yet no action was taken.

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder. Following the shocking incident, the Rajasthan government has imposed section 144 of CrPC in all districts for the next month.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people to maintain peace and asked them not to circulate the gruesome video. "Both the accused of the murder of a youth in Udaipur have been arrested from Rajsamand. The investigation, in this case, will be done under the Case Officer Scheme, and by ensuring a speedy investigation, the criminals will be punished severely in court. I again appeal to all to maintain peace," he said.

