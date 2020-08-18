After Months Of Silence, Thousands Of People Demonstrate Against CAA, Draft EIA In Assam

After a gap of almost five months amid Coronavirus outbreak, protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are back on the streets of Assam. This time, protestors did not only demand the repealing of CAA, but also the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020.

Thousands of agitators, who gathered under the guidance of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) warned of more intense protests in the future.

READ | Ministry Of Home Affairs Seeks 3 Additional Months For Framing CAA Rules

The AJYCP supporters also demanded the release of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests that rocked the state last year. He is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"We will not stop till the CAA and EIA are repealed. It is also unfortunate how this government has vindictively kept Akhil Gogoi inside jail just to derail the anti-CAA movement," AJYCP's Guwahati unit president Pradip Kalita said while participating in a human chain in the Narengi area of Assam.

READ | Khurshid, Malviya Take On CAA Debate In New Book

In Dibrugarh, hundreds of demonstrators were detained by police as they assembled to form a human chain, an official said. A protestor taking part in a human chain before the historic Nagaon College said: "We will not accept the CAA and EIA. We have been protesting against the CAA since 2016, but this government has not listened to us."

The Morigaon town also witnessed protests as the members of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and a few tribal student groups joined AJYCP in forming a long human chain. "The Assam government has failed to protect its people. We cannot accept the diktat of Delhi. They have to repeal these two," a protestor said. Human chains were formed across many cities and towns in various districts, including Dhemaji, Darrang, Nalbari and Biswanath.

READ | 'EIA Notification Should Be In Consonance With Rights Of Tribals': Chhattisgarh CM Objects

About CAA and EIA draft

The contentious CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to minorities such as Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who migrated to India on or before December 31, 2014, from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the draft EIA Notification 2020 seeks to replace the EIA Notification 2006. The draft intends to bring in amendments such as the post-facto grant of approval, exemption of several large industries from public hearings and reducing the time for public consultation to 40 days from 45 days.

It also proposes to permit industries to submit just one compliance report a year rather than two along with increased validity of the environment clearances for mining and river valley projects.

READ | Draft EIA 2020 Anti-democratic, Fascist In Nature, Says Cong Leader Jairam Ramesh