'Thrashed Sagar Rana At The Behest Of Sushil Kumar', Wrestler Vijender Confesses To Police

Further complicating things for two-time Olympian and wrestler Sushil Kumar, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday arrested Binder alias Vijender Singh from the Tikri border area of Delhi in connection with 23-year-old Sagar Rana murder. Binder, who is the ninth to get arrested in the case, in his statement to the police has confessed that he was not only present at the crime scene but also thrashed a few wrestlers, including Rana, at the behest of Kumar. He is presently being produced before the Rohini Court, where the police are reported to be demanding his custody to get more information about the incident.

Sushil Kumar brawl video out

On Thursday, an alleged video of the crime scene was produced by Delhi Police. In the video, a group of men along with Kumar, all armed with sticks can be seen around a man who seemed to be laying on the ground while a man dressed in orange and white can be seen hitting the man. Following this, the victim can be seen being attacked and thrashed with sticks by the other men present at the crime scene. Before the video was out, Kumar had throughout maintained before the police that he was not present at the crime scene, and had nothing to do with the murder.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Olympic wrestler was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 23 after a two-week manhunt. In addition, the police also arrested his associate Ajay Kumar along with the wrestler. Following this key development, a Delhi Court had remanded Sushil Kumar to 6 days of police custody. The police had informed that Kumar operated 'like a criminal' as he constantly changed his locations and used 14 SIM Cards to avoid being traced by the Delhi Police.

"Sushil and his associates thrashed victims like animals. Sushil wanted to establish his terror in the area. The manner in which the victims have been beaten is gruesome," submitted Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava appearing for police before the court.

What is the Chhatrasal Stadium case?

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.

(Credit-PTI)