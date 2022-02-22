Three AHD officials arrested in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur: ACB

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Three officials, including a deputy director-rank officer of the Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Department, have been arrested for their involvement in a corruption case, an ACB statement said on Tuesday.

The arrested officials include Deputy Director (Livestock Development) Upendra Singh of Dungarpur district, who was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.60 lakh, the Anti-Corruption Bureau statement said.

Two others who were arrested are Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Anil Bhagora and an assistant Javed Khan, it added.

The accused had demanded a bribe from the complainant to give him a work order for supplying goats to the department.

After verification of the complaint, an ACB team arrested all three accused, the ACB statement said, adding residence and other places of the accused are being searched. PTI AG RAX RAX

