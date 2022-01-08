Three Arrested For Possessing Country Gun In TN

Three persons here were arrested for possessing an unlicensed country gun, police said on Saturday.

The action was part of the police' efforts to weed out anti-social elements on the directions of City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, an official release said.

The trio were picked up from a private lodge at Alandur early on Friday, the release said, adding they hailed from Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts.

One of the accused had cases including that of murder against him in Tirunelveli, it said. They were later produced before a court and lodged in prison.

