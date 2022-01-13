Three Held For Kidnapping Minor In Delhi; Victim Set Free After 5 Months

Three people have been arrested for kidnapping a 15-year-old girl and forcefully marrying her off to a drug addict here, police said on Thursday.

After five months of house arrest, the girl finally managed to telephone her parents, who in turn took police help in rescuing her.

Police identified the accused as Jyoti (28), her boyfriend Dileep Kumar (28), and Jyoti's drug addict brother Ranjan Kumar (26).

The girl went missing in August last year, following which her parents lodged a complaint at the Kalkaji police station.

Though the police had been searching for the girl since then, they could not find any clue. The major breakthrough came on January 10 this year after the girl managed to telephone her parents and informed them that she had been kidnapped and kept in wrongful confinement in Tigri Extension area.

Based on this informed, the police traced the co-ordinates of the phone call and rescued the girl from Tigri Extension C-Block, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey, said.

"After door-to-door verification in C-block, the police team succeeded in tracing the victim from C-130, where she was confined by three people. We arrested them. The girl was reunited with her family," Pandey said.

During interrogation, Jyoti revealed that she found the girl on the footpath in Nehru Place in early August. Three days later, she and her boyfriend Dileep Kumar kidnapped her. Jyoti said she kidnapped the girl so as to find a partner for her brother, the DCP said.

"On the pretext of buying her new clothes, the accused took the minor girl with them. She agreed to go but insisted on taking her younger sister along. However, the accused left the victim's sister behind and took only her in an auto-rickshaw to their rented house. Then, they solemnized her marriage with Jyoti's brother Ranjan Kumar, a drug addict," the officer said.

Police said the girl was barred from using phone or venture outside the house. However, on January 10, she managed to talk to her parents in the absence of the accused.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)