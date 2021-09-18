Three Held For Killing Man At APMC Market In Navi Mumbai

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the killing of a 48-year-old man at the APMC market in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The police recently arrested Vishal Ingle (23) of Kamothe, Sarvesh Nandlal Choubey and Vikram Jangra for allegedly attacking and killing Sandeep alias Bala Dashrath Pawar, divisional commissioner of police Division I Vashi, Suresh Mengde said.

According to the police, the victim was found dead with multiple stab wounds near a trader's shop in APMC market on July 29, following which a case of murder was registered.

During the probe, the police detained Ingle on suspicion, and soon identified two other accused brothers Vikram and Pramod Jangra, who were reportedly hiding in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the official said.

Police teams were sent to Uttar Pradesh, where they apprehended Choubey, a driver who was also involved in the crime and subsequently arrested Vikram Jangra, he said.

During the interrogation, Vikram said that he along with his brother Pramod, Ingle and Choubey had attacked Pawar and dumped his body in the market, he said.

The Jangras operated a packing and moving business and the victim, worked for them as a manager, had indulged in misappropriation, the official said, adding that the police are on the lookout for the fourth accused in the case.

