Three Held For Robbing UP Resident In Delhi's Sonia Vihar

Three men, including a rider of an application-based bike service, were arrested for allegedly robbing a passenger in northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Mishra, Amit Chauhan and Arjun, all residents of Sonia Vihar, they said.

On Thursday, a PCR call regarding robbery was received at Sonia Vihar police station from Unnao in UP. The caller informed that on Wednesday, his brother Ashish was robbed in Sonia Vihar, police said.

Ashish said that on Wednesday, he reached old Delhi railway station to appear for an interview in Noida. He booked a ride on an app-based bike service and one rider picked him, police said.

As he was not aware of the route, the rider took him along the Yamuna river. After a ride of around 45 minutes, he turned the motorcycle towards fields. Meanwhile, three persons in an auto-rikshaw also reached there. They robbed him of his belongings and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the bike app service was contacted to ascertain the identity of the rider along with details of the motorcycle. Later, police traced the owner of the motorcycle used in crime, the officer said.

The owner of the motorcycle revealed that the bike was being used by his younger brother Shubham Mishra. On his instance, Mishra was arrested on Sunday at 6 pm from Sonia Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Mishra, who is perusing graduation from Delhi University, revealed that he, along with his associates, robed the passenger. Later, Chauhan and Arjun were also arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest one more absconding associate, the DCP said.

The accused confessed of their crime and revealed that they are addicted to narcotic substance and work in a group, police said.

One motorcycle, one knife, robbed mobile phone, earphone, etc., were recovered from their possession, police added.

