Three Held For Sexual Assault On Minor

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The youth, arrested by Bantwal rural police in two separate cases, have been identified as Rizwan, an autorickshaw driver, Mohammed Kasim and Ajmal Hussain, Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane said.

The victim's mother on November 4 had complained to police accusing the auto driver of sexually assaulting the minor girl.

The police booked cases under various sections of the POCSO Act and arrested Rizwan, who was later remanded to judicial custody.

On November 5, the victim visited the police and alleged that two other youths who befriended her five months ago had sexually harassed her and later issued life threats. In a swift action, police arrested the two accused.

They have been charged under IPC sections 376 (d), 506, 34 and other sections of the POCSO Act, the sources said. PTI MVG SS SS

