Three Held With Cannabis In Nagpur

Three suspected drug peddlers from Bihar were arrested in Nagpur with 3.8 kg ganja worth Rs 60,000, police said on Monday.

The accused trio- Mohd Zafar Mohd Jakir (25), Shivanand Kumar Sharma (22) and Santosh Kumar Sharma (24)- were taken into custody from the Maharajbaug area on Sunday on a tip-off.

They are currently staying in a slum area in Nagpur, an official said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

