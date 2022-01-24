Last Updated:

Three Held With Cannabis In Nagpur

Three suspected drug peddlers from Bihar were arrested in Nagpur with 3.8 kg ganja worth Rs 60,000, police said on Monday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Three suspected drug peddlers from Bihar were arrested in Nagpur with 3.8 kg ganja worth Rs 60,000, police said on Monday.

The accused trio- Mohd Zafar Mohd Jakir (25), Shivanand Kumar Sharma (22) and Santosh Kumar Sharma (24)- were taken into custody from the Maharajbaug area on Sunday on a tip-off.

They are currently staying in a slum area in Nagpur, an official said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT