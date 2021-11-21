Last Updated:

Three Held With Heroin In Jammu

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 31 grams of heroin in Jammu on Sunday, police said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 31 grams of heroin in Jammu on Sunday, police said.

The bike-borne suspects – Arvind alias Ajay Kumar, Davinder Singh and Ankit Koul – were intercepted in the Janipur area for checking, a police official said.

The search of the trio led to the recovery of heroin. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT