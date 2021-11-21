Three Held With Heroin In Jammu

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 31 grams of heroin in Jammu on Sunday, police said.

The bike-borne suspects – Arvind alias Ajay Kumar, Davinder Singh and Ankit Koul – were intercepted in the Janipur area for checking, a police official said.

The search of the trio led to the recovery of heroin. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.

