Three Held With Methaqualone Worth Over Rs 16 Crore In Mumbai

Three persons have been arrested for alleged possession of methaqualone worth Rs 16.10 crore in Antop Hill area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, Unit-1 of the Mumbai police's crime branch intercepted the three accused on SMD Road in Antop Hill on Wednesday evening, an official said.

On searching the bags in their possession, the team found 16.100 kg of methaqualone, valued around Rs 16.10 crore, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

