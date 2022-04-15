Three Juveniles Held For Killing Ice-cream Vendor In Bhajanpura

Three juveniles were apprehended on Friday for allegedly stabbing a 45-year-old ice-cream vendor to death in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in Subhash Vihar area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Two baton swords used in the crime were also recovered from them.

All the juveniles who were aged between 15 to 16 years had fled to Meerut (UP) after killing Tamkeen and later returned back to their Delhi home, police said.

Police said Tamkeen used to be an ice-cream vendor in the morning and would sell vegetables in the evening.

The victim used to taunt and threaten the minors and a day before the murder, Tamkeen had slapped one of them which led to a scuffle between them, the police added.

The victim was standing near his house when three juveniles allegedly came on foot and stabbed him. They fled from the spot in a motorcycle.

The injured man was taken to GTB hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said Devesh Kumar Mahla, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

A case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident, he said.

After scanning through all CCTV footages and based on secret information, all the three juveniles were apprehended on Friday from Delhi, he added.

"During interrogation, they disclosed that Tamkeen used to taunt and threatened then and a day prior to the incident, he had slapped one of them which led to a scuffle between them. So, they wanted to take revenge and killed him," the senior police officer said.

