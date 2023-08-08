Three Killed After A Speeding Car Hits A Bike In Visakhapatnam

Three persons lost their lives and one sustained injuries in a road accident after a speeding car hit the road divider, a tree and rammed into a bike on Monday night in the Rushikonda area in Visakhapatnam. One of the members from the car, and the couple, who were on the bike died on the spot.

According to Visakhapatnam police commissioner, the accident took place around 9:30pm on the beach road leading to Bheemili from Visakhapatnam. The speeding car lost control and hit the divider and fell on the other side of the road and hit the couple riding the two-wheeler, who are said to be hailing from Odisha.

Another person who was in the car also suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment at KGH hospital in Visakhapatnam. The rest of the people travelling in the car allegedly managed to excape from the spot.

It has been learnt that the people travelling in the car were under the influence of alcohol. Cops have informed that the passengers had stopped the car in between to buy beer bottles.

The impact of the accident was so massive that the tree it hit and an electric pole were left uprooted.

A case has been registered in the matter under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC and police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area. Further investigation is underway.