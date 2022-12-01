Three Of Family Killed In Road Accident In J-K

Three members of a family were killed when the car in which they were traveling skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday night, police said.

Two other members of the family were injured in the accident, they said.

After skidding off the road, the car rolled down into over 300-ft-deep Sewa 'nullah' in Mangiar near Bani, the police said.

While three members of the family died on the spot, two others were seriously injured. The injured were rescued by the Bani administration with the help of locals, they said.

Police said the injured were referred to the Government Medical College in Kathua.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, they said.