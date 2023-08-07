Three Stabbings Within 45 Minutes Shakes Delhi, One Dead Another Hospitalised

Three stabbing incidents took place within 45 minutes in South West Delhi's Sagarpur Monday morning as part of attempted robbery bids. Akshay (34), Sonu (26) and Vaibhav (32) have been apprehended in the stabbings. Police say the three are part of one gang, and they attacked their victims with knives. One of those stabbed, a 74-year-old man named Mohan Lal Chhabra died of stabbing injuries. Chhabra was robbed off some cash, a chain, a watch and a ring.

Ten minutes before Chhabra was stabbed, the robbers attacked 54-year-old Ashok. Ashok, however, is now stable. After stabbing Chhabra, the robbers attacked another Om Dutt Singh. The accused stole allegedly stole Rs 500 from Singh. Singh is currently hospitalised. His condition is believed to be stable.

After the incidents were reported, Delhi Police formed six teams to grab hold of those involved in the robberies. The accused were held nearly 10 hours after the crime was occured.

The three accused Akshay, Sonu and Vaibhav have been charged under Sections 302, 394 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR filed in the case of murder of Mohan Lal Chhabra while 394 and 34 IPC are the sections that have been filed in other two FIR's.

"We have recovered the stolen items. The weapons that were used by the culprits have also been seized. Further investigations in this case is underway," said Manoj C Deputy Commisioner of Police ( South West) Delhi Police.