Three Teenage Boys Stab Man Over Old Rivalry

A case of attempt to murder was registered against three teenage boys for allegedly trying to kill a 21-year-old man over an old rivalry at Kalamna area in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Sudama Nishad was stabbed in his heart with a sharp weapon on a cricket ground by the trio to avenge an old fight, an official said.

Nishad was admitted to a hospital.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

