Three Terrorists Killed, Policeman Injured In Encounter Near Toll Plaza In Jammu

Three terrorists have been gunned down by CRPF personnel after the terrorists opened fire at them during an inspection at the Nagrota toll post in Jammu around 5 AM on Friday. As per the latest information from sources, one of the terrorists was shot down earlier in the morning when the group opened fire at the police resulting in the injury of one police personnel while two terrorists have been neutralized in the search operation. The police personnel who was injured is said to be in a stable condition now.

One arrested

The driver of the truck has been arrested. The area has been cordoned off while the search operation is still underway. The Inspector-General of Police, Jammu has said that arms and ammunitions such as AK-47 and grenades have been recovered from the terrorists.

The face-off took place around 5 AM when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck carrying the terrorists for inspection near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, officials said.

The Director-General of Police has said that the group of 3-4 terrorists had recently infiltrated from the Hiranagar border of Kathua district and the terrorists were on their way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza.

