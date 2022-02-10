Three women held for selling illicit liquor in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Police have arrested three women on charges of manufacturing and selling illicit liquor in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

According to the Vakola police official, the women - identified as Rupmani Bai Kadam, Chanabai Dabde and Kalawati Godake - were arrested on Wednesday from the Kalina Kolevery area in suburban Kalina.

During a raid, the police seized illicit liquor from their possession, he said, adding a case was registered against the trio and further investigation was underway. PTI ZA RSY RSY

