Tihar Jail To grant Emergency Parole To Convicts Amid Covid Concerns; Focus On Senior Cons

The Tihar Jail is granting emergency parole to convicts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. A more relaxed criteria has been kept for convicts who are above 60 years of age, as they are vulnerable to the virus.

"The process of granting emergency parole to convicts is going on. For convicts above 60 years of age, a more relaxed criteria has been kept, as compared to other convicts, since they are more prone to the disease," said the official in a statement.

Jail authorities in the national capital have told the High Powered Committee that prisoners, staff, and other workers are taking necessary precautions and are adhering to social distancing norms.

Delhi Prisons grants parole to convicts aged above 60

Jail inmates who are above 60 years of age will be granted emergency parole in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Delhi Prisons department. A circular issued earlier this week stated that the convicts in this age group are more susceptible to COVID-19 and the emergency parole will be given to decongest the jails, officials said on Saturday.

If an inmate has been convicted for less than five years and has already completed three months in jail, he or she is eligible for the emergency parole, the circular stated. For jail term of more than five and up to 10 years, only those convicts will be released who have completed a stay of six months and their appeal is not pending in the court.

For prisoners having more than a 10-year sentence and life convicts, except those having specific direction not to be released before a specific period or not to consider them for remission, they should have completed six months or more as a convict and overall period of custody undergone should be one year, it said. The parole will be for eight weeks.

“For emergency parole, the convict's behaviour in jail will also be considered. The convicts whose appeal against conviction is pending in High Court or Supreme Court will not be eligible for it,” said Sandeep Goel, Director General (Prisons).

(With agency inputs)