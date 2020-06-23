Baghjan Oil Field Fire: Assam's Pollution Control Board Withdraws Closure Notice To OIL

Pollution Control Board of Assam on Monday withdrew the closure notice which directed Oil India Limited (OIL) to "close down" all production and drilling operations of all the installations of Baghjan oilfield in Tinsukia district. The decision came after a gas well caught fire earlier this month after a weeks-long blowout.

'They have to apply for CTO under section...'

It has been withdrawn in pursuance of an affidavit submitted by Oil India Ltd under few conditions. "OIL shall have to submit a detailed time-bound Environmental Management Plan within 15 days from the date of issue of this letter for environmental mitigation and extinguishing of fire at the Baghjan Oil Field and act accordingly," it stated.

"They have to apply for Consent to Operate (CTO) under Section 25 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 separately for each and every drilling, production and other installations along with environmental management plan and requisite documents within one month," it added.

Assam CM expresses displeasure

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday had expressed displeasure over the PCBA order and said authorities need to be "more sensible". OIL had on Sunday said it will approach the Gauhati High Court on Monday against the PCBA if the order to shut its Baghjan oil field is not withdrawn.'

The PSU will also have to apply for authorisation under E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 and take necessary action for proper disposal of the e-waste, the pollution control watchdog added.

Citing a number of violations by the PSU, the PCBA had issued the "closure notice" on June 19 alleging that the company did not obtain required permissions for the Baghjan oil field. OIL had categorically denied the charge and claimed it had the "PCBA's consent" for its all operations in the state.

The Baghjan oil field has a total of 22 producing wells -- 18 crude and four gas. The oil field has been in operation since 2003. Well number 5 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district of Assam has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 27 days and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL's firefighters at the site.

Following the accident, the PCBA sent a show-cause notice to the energy major on June 10 seeking details of its operations in Baghjan in the last 15 years, within one week.

