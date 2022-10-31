Last Updated:

Kiren Rijiju Accuses TMC Of 'usurping Rule Of Law' In West Bengal; 'It Has Scant Regard For Judiciary'

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of "usurping the rule of law" in the state and having scant regard for the Judiciary.

Kiren Rijiju

He was responding to a reported statement of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee where she spoke on expropriation of powers.   In the statement, she had claimed that all democratic powers were being seized by some people.

"Mamata didi is telling the truth about West Bengal because TMC party has scant regard for the Judiciary and no respect for the judges," Rijiju tweeted past midnight.  He alleged that TMC has established 'Rule by TMC law' replacing the 'Rule of Law.'  "And democracy is bleeding, and crying in West Bengal," he said. 

 

