West Bengal: TMC Leader Suspended After Appalling Video Of Him Heckling A Teacher Surfaces

A Trinamool Congress Panchyat leader was sacked by the party on Monday after shocking visuals of him allegedly assaulting a teacher in Dinajpur, West Bengal went viral on social media.

The woman teacher was protesting against the building of a village road, which was encroaching her land. When the TMC leader arrived, he tied the female teacher, heckled her and dragged her in the entire village before the villagers later stepped up against the leader and rescued the woman.

READ | WB govt to post all teachers in their home districts: Mamata Banerjee

The National Commission of Women (NCW) has taken note of the incident and has demanded strong action against the TMC leader. The TMC leader was sacked after the female teacher filed a police complaint against the leader at a local police station at South Dinajpur.

The Police have registered the complaint but so far no arrest has been made into the matter as the Panchayat TMC leader remains to be absconding so far.

READ | "Police has got into politics": Governor Dhankhar alleges lawlessness in Mamata's Bengal

Dhankhar heckled at Calcutta University

Earlier on January 28, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had launched an attack at the TMC government after he was heckled at the convocation ceremony of Calcutta University saying that there was a "total failure of the State Machinery to maintain law and order."

The Bengal Governor who was the Chief Guest for the varsity's graduation ceremony was faced with massive protests at convocation's venue at Nazrul Mancha. Dhankhar was gheraoed and heckled by protesters while getting out of the car at the venue and was also shown black flags after which he was forced to leave.

Convocation of Calcutta University was at Nazrul Mancha auditorium and not on the campus of Calcutta University. There was total failure of the State Machinery to maintain law and order. The obstruction was stage managed. This happens to constitutional head. Where are we heading! — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 28, 2020

READ | 'West Bengal govt put education in captivity': Guv on being heckled at JU twice

READ | West Bengal: Two dead in clashes between TMC & anti-CAA protestors in Murshidabad