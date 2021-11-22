TMC Moves SC Over Violence In Tripura, Claims Law And Order Situation Worsening In State

Ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Tripura, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have now approached the Supreme Court against the law-and-order situation in the state. The TMC leadership on Monday informed the apex court that the law-and-order situation in the state is worsening by the day. Earlier, the Court had directed the Tripura government to provide security to campaigners in the state after the TMC filed a plea alleging attacks against the party’s members in the state.

The TMC has now moved the SC over the law-and-order situation in the poll-bound state. The apex court will hear the contempt petition filed on Tuesday. TMC has claimed that the alleged attacks by other party members against the election campaigners have increased. Earlier TMC campaigner Sushmita Dev’s car was vandalised in Agartala during campaigning for the civic bodies' elections. The party have now moved to the apex court to resolve the security situation.

TMC delegation heads to meet Amit Shah

Alleging police brutality towards TMC workers in Tripura, a delegation of party MPs is headed to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Thereafter, TMC MPs will sit on dharna from Monday morning. Sharing the news, TMC leader Derek O' Brien said 'now, it will be eyeball to eyeball' with the ruling BJP.

Ahead of municipal corporation elections in Tripura, TMC has alleged that the BJP has attacked its members including the party’s youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh, and had later arrested her. A ruckus broke out outside the Agartala Police station after Trinamool Congress and BJP workers clashed during the interrogation of Saayoni Ghosh, who was arrested after a BJP leader filed a complaint citing Ghosh's viral post that showed her travelling near an election rally of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. In the video, Ghosh was heard saying 'Khela Hobe Biplab Babu' (Game on), mocking the turnout of people at the CM's rally. Earlier, BJP-turned-TMC leader Babul Supriyo claimed that his car was allegedly attacked by BJP goons who gheraoed him at the Ramnagar outpost area of Tripura. A similar allegation was made by Sushmita Dev against the BJP last month.

Supreme Court: Ensure free and fair local polls

Earlier this month, the SC-bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath ordered the Tripura government to ensure that no political party is prevented from pursuing its electoral rights in accordance with the law, and from campaigning in a peaceful and orderly manner, in upcoming local polls. The court was hearing TMC’s plea when it ordered the Tripura govt to file an affidavit explaining the steps being taken to ensure safe and fair elections for all parties. Polls to 13 Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats are scheduled on November 25.

TMC members have often alleged attacks by BJP leaders. TMC has also alleged that due to violence, threats, and pressure by the ruling BJP leaders and their aides, many of their candidates could not file nominations or were forced to withdraw candidatures after submissions in the civic polls. The BJP had refuted the allegations.

Image: Shutterstock/ REPUBLICWORLD