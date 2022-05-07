TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Rujira Slapped With Bailable Warrant In WB Coal Scam Case

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee was slapped with a bailable warrant in connection with the West Bengal coal scam. This came after the ED moved the Patiala House Court as she failed to appear before it despite being issued summonses on multiple occasions. In her order, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria directed her to appear before the court on May 20 failing which a non-bailable warrant can be issued against her. During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana appeared for ED while Senior Advocate Manu Sharma represented Rujira Banerjee.

Delhi | Patiala House Court issues bailable warrant against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee on ED application for allegedly refusing to join the probe in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/lB0qtlj6Og — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

West Bengal coal scam

Based on an FIR lodged by CBI in November 2020 which alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in West Bengal's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol, the ED registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Local coal operator Anup Majhi is believed to be the prime suspect in the case. So far, the Central agency has arrested TMC youth wing leader Vinay Mishra's brother Vikas Mishra and Bankura police station's former Inspector in-charge Ashok Kumar Mishra.

The ED has claimed that Majhi was running an illegal coal mining business smoothly by managing senior functionaries of a political party in West Bengal. Contending that Vinay Mishra is very close to Abhishek Banerjee, the central agency alleged that Majhi assisted in transferring substantial funds derived from the proceeds of crime to the Diamond Harbour MP’s wife and sister-in-law in London and Thailand. While Banerjee has been accused of being a beneficiary of funds obtained from the illegal coal mining business, he has denied all charges.

On March 11, the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of the Banerjee couple challenging the ED summons issued to them for appearance in the national capital. Highlighting that they are residents of Kolkata, they argued that they should not be compelled to join the probe in Delhi. Subsequently, on March 21, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the Central agency for eight hours. Speaking to the media later, he said, "These investigating agencies have been functioning under BJP's dictatorship. Since they are failing to take on TMC democratically, they are using the Central agencies to scare the opposition".