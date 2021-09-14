Last Updated:

TMC Senior Lawyer Kishore Datta Resigns As Advocate General Of West Bengal

West Bengal Government's senior and Advocate General (AG) Kishore Datta had represented the state in cases including post-poll violence, Narada Scam case.

Amid ongoing CBI investigation on the West Bengal post-poll violence, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Senior Advocate and Advocate General of West Bengal, Kishore Datta, tendered his resignation before Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Submitting his withdrawal from the post, Datta cited 'personal reasons' for the move. Governor Dhankar has accepted the resignation with immediate effect. 

'It was a wonderful experience working for the state of West Bengal', wrote Kishore Datta.

Kishore Datta representing WB Government in post-poll violence hearing

It is significant to point out here that the former senior advocate of the West Bengal government has been involved in various high-profile cases in the Calcutta High Court against the West Bengal government, including the post-poll violence and the Narada scam. In both of these mentioned cases, the state government has been accused of wrongdoings. 

Representing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC during the hearing of BJP worker Avijit Sarkar's death, Datta, back in July, had informed the High Court Bench that the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the BJP worker's alleged killing. However, the Bench clarified that it is not passing any directions in the case and has merely ordered a second autopsy. Sarkar was allegedly killed by a mob in the wake of the post-poll violence in the state. 

Later on July 28, the Advocate General (AG) of West Bengal had informed the Calcutta High Court Bench on NHRC reports of post-poll violence that the state government was seeking liberty to submit a supplementary affidavit. On July 26, a 951-page document was sent to us by the NHRC and that the TMC needed time to respond, as per the AG. 

Kishore Datta representing TMC in Narada Scam case

The senior advocate also represented TMC in the Narada Scam case and during a hearing in May, he had informed the Calcutta High Court that Kolkata police had given all assistance but the CBI did not make the State a party in the application, levying allegations of law and order breakdown.

During a June hearing, the Advocate General had denied the allegation levelled by CBI, mentioning that the State is trying to support the accused TMC leaders. He had also added that there were 'factual disputes' in affidavits filed by the CBI. 

Both the cases are currently active and being investigated. Additionally, Kishore Datta had recently appeared in a case against TMC leader Mukul Roy. 

