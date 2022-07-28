TMC's Manik Bhattacharya Summoned By ED Again In Bengal Cash Scam

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya Manik Bhattacharya has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day on Thursday, July 28. This comes after Bhattacharya, who is the ex-president of the West Board of Secondary Education, was quizzed for nearly 14 hours by the ED on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Republic reported that he may also be interrogated face-to-face with Partha Chatterjee, as per the sources. On July 22, ED conducted search operations at Bhattacharya's residential premises along with those of others allegedly involved in the recruitment scam.

West Bengal | TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya leaves from the ED office in Kolkata, after being summoned by the agency in connection with the SSC Teacher Recruitment scam. pic.twitter.com/fhZsJ2iouW — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

ED recovers more cash from Partha Chatterjee’s aide

In another sensational recovery, the Enforcement Directorate seized a large amount of cash from another residence of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee on Wednesday. This was in addition to the Rs 20 crore recovered from Mukherjee's residence earlier. When ED sleuths raided Mukherjee's ancestral residence in Belghoria, North 24 Parganas, cash up to Rs 30 crores, apart from gold bars weighing 3 kg were found. Gold jewellery, silver coins, and property deeds were also seized from the actor-model's home.

It is pertinent to note that on Tuesday, a black diary was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence which contained-- sensational information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Details of the Department of Higher Education & School Education of the Government of West Bengal find a mentioned in the diary along with certain codes and characters. The diary has raised serious questions on how the SSC merit list was tampered with and allegations of how those who had topped the exam ultimately failed to get jobs, while those with lower marks made the cut.

A property document in the joint name of Aprita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee was also recovered, going on to indicate a link between her and the former West Bengal Education Minister. An envelope having printed on it 'Minister-in-charge, Department of Higher Education, School Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Government of WB' was also found. This envelope is said to have contained Rs 5 lakh.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from his aide Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises. The Bengal minister was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Monday extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.