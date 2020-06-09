TN: Actor Booked For Saying Chennai Hospitals Are Running Out Of Beds For Corona Treatment

An FIR has been registered against veteran newsreader and actor who is famously called as TV Varadarajan for releasing a video on social media about a shortage of beds in Tamil Nadu for treating Corona patients.

Actor Varadarajan had released a video on social media based on an incident which happened to his family friend, he claimed that hospitals in Chennai are running out of beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

About the video

The actor was narrating the experience of a family who was running from pillar to post to get a COVID-19 positive patient admitted. "People should not be lethargic that they will not get infected for corona, there are no beds anywhere in Chennai. They have struggled a lot to get admitted to the hospital. They spoke to MD, top government officers, but they didn't get a bed, this is the situation" said the actor in the video.

The video which he posted on his social media account went viral on general WhatsApp groups as well which has irked the TN Health Minister Vijaybaskar. During a press conference, the minister slammed the actor and accused him of disseminating false information to the public.

An FIR has been registered against the actor under various sections of the IPC and the Central crime branch of police has also invoked the epidemics act and disaster management act against the actor. Actor Varadarajan has been booked under 153, 505(1)(b), 188, section 3 of the epidemic diseases act, 54 of the disaster management act. This is despite the actor putting an explainer video later and also appreciating the work of the Tamilnadu govt in the COVID-19 battle.

