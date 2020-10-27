TN BJP Women's Wing Cadres Hold Protest Against VCK Leader's Manusmriti' Reading

On Tuesday, BJP women wing cadres staged a protest in Chennai against VCK leader Thirumavalavan's alleged remark on Manusmriti. During a recent address, Thol Thirumavalavan, Cuddalore MP and the chief of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), had claimed that religious text Manusmriti demeans women. Agitated by the remark, the cadres of the women wing came out in large numbers. Actress Gouthami was seen addressing the protesters.

Earlier, BJP and VCK workers had nearly come to blows when VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalava visited Erode on Monday. BJP leaders had protested when he was going to attend a wedding and demanded his apology over his controversial statement on women quoting Manusmriti. VCK raised counter slogans and the groups nearly came to blows, following which police arrested the BJP workers and took them in a van. Police stated that VCK workers pelted stones at the van.

Earlier in the day, leader Kushboo Sundar was arrested as the BJP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) clashed over Thol. Thirumavalava's comments. The actor-politician asserted that the party will ‘fight till the last breath’ for the dignity of women. She also hit out at the VCK for ‘rejoicing’ over her arrest and called them ‘cowards.’

Contentious Manusmriti Remark

In yet another diatribe against Hindus, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Head Thol. Thirumavalavan speaking in an online seminar organised by a Periyarist group citing the Hindu scriptures Manusmriti said, “Manusmriti and sanatana dharma say all women are prostitutes". He continued, "That is how they have been created by God. They are of lower status than men. This is applicable to Brahmin women as well as women of other castes. This is what the Sanatana Dharma says”. Thol. Thirumavalavan said in the video.

“If one were to look at how women are valued in Sanatana Dharma… how they are treated, how they are being suppressed for time immemorial, how they are being exploited… what does Sanatana Dharma say about women?" going on to make his comparison.

