"They Didn't Have Permission": TN CM Defends Police Action Against Anti-CAA Protesters

Finally breaking silence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday defended the violent police action against the protesters at Washermanpet. According to the Chief Minister, the protest was instigated by some "miscreants".

Giving out his explanation over defending the police action, Palaniswami said, "Protesters did not have permission to stage the protests. When they were asked to get arrested, few people started pelting stones, bottles, and slippers and that is when police had to use force. The protest is an instigated one."

DMK walks out of Assembly

In retaliation to the CM's reply, the MK Stalin-led DMK staged to walk out from the Tamil Nadu Assembly as he was not satisfied with Palaniswami's answer defending the police action. He said, "The government's version is totally false. The police are the one who attacked the peaceful protesters."

Read: Tamil Nadu: Protest against CAA and NRC resumes in Chennai, day after clash with cops

Earlier, Stalin urged for a probe into the matter and had said that the action taken against the protesters by the Tamil Nadu government is incorrect and called on the police to release the protestors. Further, Stalin had said that the party condemned the Edappadi government's police crackdown on the night of February 14. He claimed that it was a deliberate attack on people who fought peacefully against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urged the authorities to release the detainees and have their cases be withdrawn.

Read: DMK's Stalin and Kanimozhi call for probe in police violence against anti-CAA protesters

Police resort to lathi-charge

Amid the protests against the citizenship laws, the detained over 100 protesters after a scuffle with them during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Washermanpet in Chennai on the evening of February 14. The protest turned violent when the protesters clashed with the police. Four police personnel -- a woman joint commissioner, two women constables, and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.

Further, the protesters have accused the police of resorting to lathi-charge. The protesters were raising slogans against CAA and NRC during the protests.

Read: Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin calls state budget the 'worst one ever', lacks foresight

Read: Anti-CAA: Group protests in Delhi over Chennai police incident; detained