TN: Cop dies in accident after being on duty for civic polls

Erode (TN), Feb 20 (PTI) A 58-year-old Special Sub-Inspector, who was on duty for the local body elections, died in an accident here on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, Special Sub-Inspector Subramani was attached to Erode Government Headquarters Hospital outpost and had been deputed to the urban local body election for duty.

On Saturday night, he had collected the EVMs from various polling stations and went to the Government Engineering College in Chithode to hand it over to election officials.

After placing the EVMs in the strong room at the college, Subramani left for his house located at Kanjikoil, a suburb of Erode, through the national highway on his two-wheeler.

When he was nearing Chinniampalayam, the police said the SI lost control of the two-wheeler, fell down and died on the spot due to multiple injuries.

Upon getting information, Kanjikoil police rushed to the spot and took him to Erode Government Headquarters Hospital where he was declared dead.

V Sasimohan, Superintendent of Police, Erode, laid a wreath on his body.

A case of accidental death has been registered by Kanjikoil police. PTI COR HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)