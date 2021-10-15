TN Criminal Killed In 'police Encounter'

A history-sheeter, wanted in the murder of a youth as well, was killed in Tuticorin on Friday when police opened fire as he allegedly assaulted police personnel with a machete and tried to escape.

The 'encounter' happened when the accused person, V Duraimurugan assaulted policemen who cornered him in the Muthiahpuram Pottalkadu area near here, police said.

In eight districts including Tuticorin, the 39-year-old Duraimurugan faces serious criminal charges in 35 cases, which includes seven cases of murder, a senior police official said.

Police personnel, who were on the lookout for him in connection with the last week's kidnap and murder of a man, spotted him at Pottalkadu.

Duraimurugan is the prime accused in the abduction and murder of Jagadeesh hailing from Pavoorchattiram in Tenkasi District, whose body was buried in Tirunelveli.

As soon as Duraimurugan, a resident of Kootampuli Tirumalayapuram near here, was spotted by a police party they asked him to surrender.

"He first assaulted a constable with a machete and when a sub-inspector asked him to surrender and fired a warning shot, he was also attacked with the same weapon. The SI opened fire in self-defence, three rounds were fired," the officer told PTI.

Two of Duraimurugan's accomplices, who were with him when the police team chased them, managed to escape.

This is the second 'encounter' in a week in Tamil Nadu.

Days ago, a man hailing from Jharkhand, who had allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman at gunpoint in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, was killed in the 'police encounter.'

