TN: Custodial Death Reported In Tiruvannamalai; Victim's Kin Alleges Police Torture

In another incident of an alleged custodial death from the state of Tamil Nadu, a man from Thattaranai village in Tiruvannamalai district allegedly died in police custody after being taken for questioning. The man identified as Thangamani was taken into police custody in connection to questioning on spurious liquor sale.

While his family members have leveled allegations of being tortured by police officers in custody, police sources have claimed that the man suffered fits on Wednesday, following which he was taken to a government hospital and died during treatment. This came just a few days after another similar incident was reported from Chennai where a 25-year-old man was beaten to death in police custody over alleged possession of drugs.

Tiruvannamalai custodial death

According to local reports, the man was taken into police custody on April 26 in connection to questioning regarding illegal liquor sale in the area. Speaking to the media, the family of the deceased had alleged that a false case was lodged against them in view of their background as they belong to the Scheduled Tribe. Many were also seen protesting outside the district collector's officers against the police officials.

Tamil Nadu custodial death

Another incident that took place in Chennai claimed the life of a young man named Vignesh for allegedly possessing and consuming drugs. He was taken into police custody along with his friend but was allegedly beaten up brutally, leading to his death. While the police had registered a case of "suspicious death", they have denied allegations of torturing him.

Speaking on the same, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Vignesh, who allegedly died in police custody recently, and assured that the probe in the case will be thorough and fair.

Image: Republic World